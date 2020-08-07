Austin company supplies N95 masks to Texas teachers

Armbrust American said it is ramping up production of its N95 masks after the company secured a nearly $4 million contract with the state.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin company is helping teachers across Texas affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Millions of those masks will be given to the state's more than 320,000 public school teachers.

“We want to do whatever we can,” said Armbrust American founder and CEO Lloyd Armbrust. “Obviously educating is very important. But even more important is educating safely, not just for students but for the teachers, because if done incorrectly this could be as bad as the nursing home situation.”

Armbust American said its factory is currently making more than 1 million masks a day, with plans to increase production to billions annually if needed.

Dr. Payal Kohli, an internationally recognized cardiologist and leader in cardiovascular research and disease prevention, told KVUE on Tuesday teachers and parents are the most at risk for COVID-19 when students return to school.

"Reports from the CDC actually tell us that kids are less likely to have the infection than adults," Dr. Kohli said. "So, the risk of opening schools is actually less to the kids themselves than it is to the adults that are working at the school, like the teachers, the staff and actually the parents who are coming there."

On July 7, the TEA announced updated guidelines for students to return to school in the fall, whether they return to campuses or choose to learn remotely.