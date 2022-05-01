Austin animal shelters to participate in coronavirus cat study

Researchers aim to find out if there are coronavirus strains circulating or mutating among animals that could potentially pose a risk to humans.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin cats under the care of two animal shelters will soon start being tested for coronavirus as part of a new study.

Researchers aim to find out if there are coronavirus strains circulating or mutating among animals that could potentially pose a risk to humans, the Austin Human Society said. Both shelters will take throat swabs from already-sedated cats during the neuter process.

Samples taken will be sent to Texas A&M, where researchers will determine if coronavirus is present. If the virus is detected, then more specific tests will be performed to identify whether its feline coronavirus, SARS CoV-2, or a different coronavirus.

Samples that come back positive for SARS CoV-2 will be sent to the National Veterinary Diagnostic Lab for confirmation and gene sequencing to identify if there are any mutations. The TDSHS will assist in reporting the findings to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We are very excited to be participating in this ground-breaking study,” Dr. Katie Luke, chief operations officer for AHS, said. “There is still a lot we don’t know about coronavirus and how it mutates, so we hope this study will help to identify best practices moving forward, and help understand potential sources of mutated viruses that affect human health.”

The study is being funded through a grant approved on Thursday by the Austin City Council. The $65,000 grant is provided by the CDC and Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists.

