COVID-19 alternate care sit at Austin Convention Center to close by March 20

Travis County will remain prepared with resources should the site need to operate again in the future.

AUSTIN, Texas — The alternate care site at the Austin Convention Center, which has been treating COVID-19 patients since early January due to high hospitalization rates, will finish treating patients by March 20.

In a meeting with the Austin City Council on Tuesday, Austin Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said as of Monday, there are still 28 patients hospitalized at the center. A total of 187 individuals in addition to that have been treated and discharged from the site, and it is no longer accepting new patients.

However, Dr. Escott said, resources will be available should the City need to start the facility back up again. The expectation from the Texas Division of Emergency Management is that should the site be needed again, it would take one week from the order to being able to serve patients.

While Travis County has seen a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations since the surge around the holidays, Dr. Escott said admissions have been on the rise for the past three days.

“We've seen plateauing and some increases in our hospitalizations, as well as the concern about over relaxing our mitigation efforts with the removal of the mask mandate, and they are potentially, as we head into spring break next week, I've got some concerns,” he said.

Travis County currently has 288 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 72 in the ICU and 55 on ventilators. The seven-day average of new hospital admissions for the county is at 29 per day. Austin remains in Stage 4 of its risk-based response to COVID-19.