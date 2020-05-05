AUSTIN, Texas — After a weekend where it seemed a lot of people were heading outside amid stay-at-home orders issued across Travis County, Austin 311 said it received 720 coronavirus-related calls over a five-day span.

Between Thursday of last week and through Monday of this week, most of those COVID-19 calls were just to request information related to the virus or to report social distancing violations and/or over-occupancy.

Here's a look at the call data:

April 30 (Thursday)

Requesting information only: 85

Eviction or notice to vacate: 2

Report social distancing or over-occupancy: 30

Face covering non-compliance: 10

Total: 127

May 1 (Friday)

Requesting information only: 85

Eviction or notice to vacate: 9

Report social distancing or over-occupancy: 51

COVID-19 sanitation concern: 1

Face covering non-compliance: 12

Total: 158

May 2: (Saturday)

Requesting information only: 78

Report social distancing or over-occupancy: 75

COVID-19 sanitation concern: 1

Total: 154

RELATED:

Austin, Travis County to extend 'Stay Home, Work Safe' orders

Austinites are going outside this weekend, but are they practicing social distancing?

Texas stay-at-home order lifted, Austin heads outside

May 3 (Sunday)

Requesting information only: 58

Eviction or notice to vacate: 2

Report social distancing or over-occupancy: 55

Total: 115

May 4 (Monday)

Requesting information only: 135

Eviction or notice to vacate: 3

Report social distancing or over-occupancy: 28

Total: 166

March 24 through May 4

Requesting information only: 10,534

Eviction or notice to vacate: 58

Report social distancing or over-occupancy: 4,789

COVID-19 sanitation concern: 25

Face covering non-compliance: 334

Small business loan inquiry: 10

Total: 15,750

While a handful of parks remain open, some were forced to close over the weekend due to large crowds.

Currently, in those City parks that do remain open, visitors are required to stay six feet away from those who do not live within their own household. The City of Austin is still asking people to wear masks, but it cannot currently enforce that rule.

Meanwhile, State parks are allowed to remain open for day use only. Social distancing is expected, masks are encouraged and groups of larger than five people are not allowed unless it is within one household.

Statewide, the Texas government's stay-at-home order expired on April 30. Austin and Travis County are expected to extend their orders later this week.

For information on City of Austin parks, click here.

For information on Travis County parks, click here.

For information on State parks, click here.

RELATED: Video shows man push park ranger into Lake Austin, suspect arrested

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas barbershops, salons may reopen May 8; gyms reopen May 18, Gov. Abbott says

Salvation Army reopens downtown shelter

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county