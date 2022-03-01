As struggle to find at-home COVID-19 tests continues, local parent goes outside the city to get them

The state's positivity rate is at an all-time high, while the at-home COVID-19 test supply is down.

AUSTIN, Texas — Getting ready for the second semester of school now involves what seems like a scavenger hunt for COVID-19 tests.

"I just wanted to have home tests for those mornings when they wake up and they're sniffling and I'm like, 'Is it cedar or is it COVID?'" said mom Julie Covar.

The mom of three lives in northwest Austin.

"There has been nothing anywhere near us," said Covar.

Parents aren't the only ones looking for at-home COVID-19 tests right now.

That struggle applies to practically anyone who stepped outside during this holiday surge. The state's positivity rate is at an all-time high. For every three Texans who take a PCR test, one of them comes back positive.

"It's definitely been challenging keeping up with demand," said Nomi Health co-founder Boe Hartman.

Hartman said they had to make adjustments at their testing site at the Long Center.

"We brought on more staff," said Hartman.

Hartman said that change dropped wait times at the Long Center site from four hours to one-and-a-half.

On Monday, Hartman said the cold weather impacted their antigen tests, forcing them to close the site early. He said their controlled test didn't work properly, so they closed out of precaution. Hartman said the site will reopen on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

"We've seen a 5,000% increase in COVID-19 kit sales in Austin alone in the last month," said GoPuff spokesperson Eva Behrend.

Delivery app GoPuff was out of stock on Monday, but the instant delivery company said that will be fixed soon.

"We've had them coming in the next 12 to 24 hours. You can expect to see more," said Behrend.

Covar's solution to finding at-home COVID-19 tests is looking outside Austin city limits.

"In Buda or Cedar Park or Round Rock, those areas seem to have, I mean, plenty," said Covar. "I've grabbed a couple, left others on the shelves for other people."