Starting Wednesday, Hays County residents will be able to buy in-home COVID-19 test kits online.

Hays County formed a partnership with an Austin-area company called MDBox.

MDBox bought 500,000 kits from China and will be selling 50,000 of them on its website.

With a prick of a finger, you can find out if you're coronavirus positive without leaving your home. All within 15 minutes.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said he is glad to be the first county in Texas to try the in-home testing and stopping the spread is imperative.

"I believe if we test as many people as we can in Hays County, just about 300,000 people, if we test everyone, we have an opportunity to determine the asymptomatic people, you have the opportunity to say, 'You need/must quarantine, and here's a road map so you don't clog our medical system,'" said Judge Becerra.

It's advised for those who want to buy an in-home test, you should do a self-assessment first on MDBox.com.

Dr. Paul Barach is the chief medical officer for MDBox.

"If you take the test too early in the process, you might get a different type of result. It's important to get guidance of when you get the test, and that means you should not be doing the test free of medical oversight," Dr. Barach said.

Dr. Barach said the medical oversight is free for Hays County residents. The kits cost around $49.

The remaining kits will be available on a first-come basis for other counties.

These kits are FDA authorized but not FDA approved.

