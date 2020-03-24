AUSTIN, Texas — The HOPE (Helping Other People Everywhere) Campaign on Tuesday announced its new HOPE FOR HEALTH campaign, an initiative aimed at building financial and wellness support for Austin's creative community and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

HOPE artists have started painting inspirational messages on the boarded-up bar windows along Sixth Street. The murals are part of a beautification initiative to promote team building and positive public art, with a message of togetherness when most people are apart.

HOPE extends its thanks to the artists who have participated so far:

Bijou Lounge (415 E. Sixth Street): Jasmine Gonzales (@jrg3796), Carmen Rangel (@vivalapainter), Morgane Xenos (@morgane_xenos)

Burnside’s Tavern (413 E. Sixth St): Sadé Channell (@coslawson), Kimie Flores (@kimieflores), Stellar Roz (@stella_roz)

Pour Choices (401 E. Sixth St.): GRITO (@gritoemuerte), SQUID (@squidnarx), David ‘Daaru’ Russell (@daaru_art)

Touche (417 E. Sixth St.): ER (@erthink), Brittany Johnson (@brittpaintsalot), Unruly (@nokia3310teecf)

Toulouse (409 E. Sixth St.): Niz (@elennizzle), Nathan ‘Sloke’ Nordstrom (@slokeone), Mez Data (@mezdata)

The Lodge (411 E. Sixth St.): Bern (@akbernal), Aaron Darling (@acsogod), Jiminai (@jiminai)

Library Bar (407 E Sixth St.): Matthew Trujillo (@mattru22)

The campaign also thanks the bars who are participating, as well as Erik Fink (@discoerik), C.K. Chin (@seekaychin), Zuzu (@zuzubee), Miles Starkey (@starkeymiles), David Russell (@daaru_art), Liz Whitington (@lizwhitington13), and HOPE founder Andi Scull (@andiscull).

In addition to the artwork, the campaign is creating 200 wellness bags consisting of nutrition and immunity items for artists and creatives. The bags include vitamins and supplements, nutrition and immunity boosters, dried soups and noodles, air fresheners and other needed items. To donate, click here.

Organizers are also working on coordinating online programming with experts focusing on tax filing assistance, legal and accounting classes. To join as an artist, a location partner, online expert or sponsor, you can email info@hopecampaign.org.

The project is supported in part by the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin Economic Development Department.

