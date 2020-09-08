'Keep Austin Weird' T-shirt design helps COVID-19 relief

The folklore T-shirt design is helping preserve Austin's culture in multiple ways.

AUSTIN, Texas — A local graphic design artist is using his talent to help raise money for COVID-19 relief through his T-shirt design for Keep Austin Weird Project.

"There are some veins and all this hair," explained Artist Jermey Martinez. "I hand drew all of it out."

It's the small details graphic designer Jeremy Martinez used to turn his angst about the pandemic into a helping hand.

"I am a big fan of monsters and folklore," said Martinez. "The actual design is Chupacabra which is a Tex-Mex cryptid."

The otherworldly design is being sold on a tee for the Keep Austin Weird project created by local design company Outhouse Designs and GSD&M.

Martinez, also known as "Jeremy The Artist," is the twelfth designer chosen for this project. Every Monday, a new "Keep Austin Weird" T-Shirt is released so customers have until 11:59 am Aug. 10 to buy Martinez's design.

All proceeds benefit these local COVID-19 relief efforts:

"To be a part of something that contributes to part of the solution while we're going through this horrible crisis is a wonderful thing," said Martinez.

"Jeremy The Artist" has been part of Austin's artist community for 10 years. He said the only way to preserve the weird culture is to put your money directly into it.

"We can order from a local restaurant, buy a print from a local artist, donate to a local musician, watch them on live stream or what have you," said Martinez. "I think it's very important to do it now more so than any other time because we all need that love and to keep thriving when all this is over."