APH says COVID-19 testing and vaccine delays will continue until conditions improve

Testing and vaccination sites have been closed since Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — All Austin Public Health (APH) COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites will remain closed on Friday, Feb. 19 due to harsh weather conditions. These sites have remained closed since Saturday.

APH staff members will continue to monitor vaccines to ensure they are safe and secure during the winter weather event.

“We know these are challenging times as our staff, their families, and our entire community are grappling with issues caused by the weather,” said APH Director Stephanie Hayden-Howard. “We assure you that as soon as we can safely give the vaccine again, we will notify the public.”

Those who already have vaccination appointments will receive a cancellation email or text. It is still not known when vaccine operations will be able to begin again. Anyone who receives a cancellation will also be contacted by APH to reschedule. APH will not be sending out new appointments until it is confident operations can start again safely.

“We greatly appreciate the community’s patience as we work through these unprecedented times,” said Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority. “While there may be several days between the time your appointment is canceled and your new appointment information is sent, it is important to remember that there is flexibility allowed between doses without losing effectiveness.”

"Your body works with the vaccine to make the first dose stronger over time," he added. "The second dose is a booster and a delay will not diminish its efficacy."

Both first and second doses are provided by appointment only. Officials ask individuals not to show up at the vaccine sites without an appointment to avoid interfering with operations.

Vaccine sites:

APH is now prioritizing second-dose appointments. If you are eligible and waiting for a first-dose appointment, check your email, including your spam folder, for updates.

The CDC recommends you should not get the second dose earlier than the recommended three- or four-week interval. There is no maximum time between the first and second doses for either vaccine.

APH will reschedule those needing second doses by giving a new time, date and location. If you cannot make it, APH will work to reschedule again.

Testing sites:

As testing sites remain closed, continue to check www.austintexas.gov/covid-testinfo for updates.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and are unable to get a test, continue to self-isolate for at least 10 days since symptom onset and at least one day following the resolution of fever and improvement of other symptoms.

COVID-19 hotel facility:

The Austin-Travis County Hotel Facility is still operating with limited capacity and providing free lodging for those who cannot safely distance and meet one of the following criteria: Need to self-monitor due to COVID-19 exposure Have symptoms of COVID-19, but have not been tested Have symptoms of COVID-19 and are awaiting test results Have tested positive for COVID-19

To make arrangements to stay at the facility, call 512-810-7554.

If you need transportation to the facility, please call 311 or email coaemergencyrides@austintexas.gov. Provide your name, phone number, address, number of people needing transport and medical needs.

Please note that capacity is currently limited at the facility so even if you meet the criteria you are not guaranteed a room. Best practices for safely self-isolating at home include designating a separate bedroom and bathroom for the person who is sick and if you have to share a space, make sure the room has good airflow. You should also avoid sharing personal items, wear a mask around others in the home, and frequently clean and disinfect your hands and surfaces.

The CDC also issued a response to the national delay in vaccine distribution on Thursday:

"Due to the severe winter weather currently impacting a large swath of the country, the U.S. government is projecting widespread delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments and deliveries over the next few days. Shipping partners are working to deliver vaccine where possible, contingent on local conditions, but the adverse weather is expected to continue to impact shipments out of the FedEx facility in Memphis, Tennessee, as well as the UPS facility in Louisville, Kentucky, which serve as vaccine shipping hubs for multiple states. CDC and federal partners are working closely with the jurisdictions, as well as manufacturing and shipping partners, to assess weather conditions and help mitigate potential delivery delays and cancellations."