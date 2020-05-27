Active COVID-19 cases jump in Travis, Williamson, Hays and Bastrop counties

As testing for the coronavirus has increased, the Central Texas area saw big jumps in active cases over the past seven days.

AUSTIN, Texas — According to data from various local health departments, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the 12-county KVUE viewing area has risen over the past seven days.

Hays County's active cases jumped 85%, from 62 cases on May 19 to 115 cases reported on Tuesday. Williamson County saw a 19.4% increase, from 191 to 228 cases. Travis County saw a 25.9% increase, from 1,543 to 1,944 cases. And there as a 10.7% increase in active cases in Bastrop County, from 103 to 114 cases.

In the eight less-populous KVUE counties, the number of active cases either increased slightly or remained unchanged from a week ago.

Among other findings from Tuesday’s data:

In Travis County, even though the population is about 34% Latino, that group represents 55% of the confirmed cases.

Also in Travis County, nearly half of all confirmed cases involve people between ages 20 and 39. The 30 to 39 age group makes up 22% of the cases, followed closely by ages 20 to 29 at 20%.

How likely is someone to die from complications caused by the virus? In Texas, the percentage of people with confirmed cases who died from the virus is 2.7%. The fatality rate is 3.8% in Williamson County, 2.9% in Travis County and 1.1% in Hays County.