Gov. Abbott coming to Houston today for COVID-19 roundtable discussion

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott plans to discuss policies impacting healthcare in Texas with medical experts Tuesday at Houston Methodist Hospital.

He will also give an update on statewide COVID-19 vaccination efforts, according to the governor's office, during a press conference.

He'll be joined by TDEM Chief Nim Kidd, DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt, UT System Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Dr. John Zerwas and Houston Methodist President and CEO Dr. Marc Boom.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution remains a top priority for Texas as cities, counties and hospitals rush to vaccinate as many healthcare professionals and vulnerable residents as possible.

In Houston, more than 14,000 people 65 and older received the Moderna vaccine at a drive-thru megasite at NRG Park. Memorial Hermann reported more than 700 volunteers staffed the clinic, many of them Memorial Hermann employees.