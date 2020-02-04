FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — As people continue to lose their jobs during this pandemic, the need for sharing and kindness rises.

Jimmy Pruitt, a pastor at Bridge Church Fredericksburg said they wanted to find a safe way to help.

"It is one thing to pray for someone but it is a whole lot different to actually do something," said Pruitt.

Pruitt decided to put a mini-pantry full of non-perishable items in front of the church, even toilet paper.

"We already have people donating to it and keeping it stocked and full as people began to use it and as the word is getting out," said Pruitt.

Inside of the pantry are staple non-perishable items like rice, peanut butter and tuna. The food is for anyone who needs it.

"We want people to feel that it's OK, no strings attached, no questions asked, said Pruitt. "You don't have to fill out any paperwork, just come and take what you need."

Pruitt said the church has a mini-pantry coordinator who disinfects and restocks the pantry throughout the day.

His goal is for other churches and businesses to join in on this act of kindness.

"It's just like when you see the book boxes and library boxes in various places," said Pruitt. "Why not have food boxes all over the place?"

"Can you imagine a community having 30, 40, 50 of these so that people in an emergency situation can get the help that they need," Pruitt added.

Pruitt said you can learn how to make and decorate a mini-pantry online. If you want to donate non-perishable items, the church is located on 224 FM 2093 in Fredericksburg, Texas.

