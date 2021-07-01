Only 31 vaccinated Texans have died from COVID-19, DSHS data says

Over 10,000 people have died from the virus in Texas in 2021. The coronavirus vaccine became available to all adults in Texas on March 29.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thirty-one people who have died from the coronavirus in Texas in 2021 were vaccinated, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

DSHS reported less than 10 “vaccine breakthrough cases” resulted in a fatality in February, March, April and June of 2021. The department did not report the exact number of vaccinated deaths per month if it was less than 10 to “prevent the identification of individuals in confidential data.”

Eleven people who died of COVID-19 in May 2021 were vaccinated.

DSHS did not begin collecting data on vaccine breakthrough cases until Feb. 8. The department reported zero deaths of people who were vaccinated in January.

DSHS defines a vaccine breakthrough case as one where COVID-19 is detected in an individual over 14 days after receiving all recommended doses of an FDA-authorized vaccine.

Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are people who were not vaccinated against the virus, according to a report from the Associated Press. Approximately .8% of coronavirus deaths in May were fully vaccinated people.