SAN ANTONIO — 10,000 San Antonio families came to Trader's Village today to get food from the food bank.

The San Antonio Food Bank prepared for 6,000 families, and 4,000 more showed up on Thursday. CEO Eric Cooper explained the need for food is great and it's growing.

The food bank is asking people to preregister online to speed up the process.

Cooper wants people to know the food bank cares and they're doing everything they can to help them. He hasn't seen this big a crisis or this big a line in 25 years.



He called donations from Sysco Foods, Labatt Foods, and Ben E. Keith Foods a lifesaver today. Their food typically goes to San Antonio restaurants, but today it helped families in need.

Cooper says he feels for every family waiting today and doesn't want anyone facing a challenge to be discouraged. He says come in and get the help you need.

“I wish we could've got to them faster and been able to meet that need a little smoother than having to sit out in a parking lot and wait, but it was just unprecedented the need is so great at this time,” he explained.

The food bank leader believes they will need federal or state aid to continue serving this many people.

The food bank is calling on people of all faiths to fast for Good Friday to help ease the suffering caused by this crisis, and you're encouraged to donate to the San Antonio Food Bank the value of the meals you missed.

Every $1 you give allows them to distribute 10 pounds of food to those facing hunger.

