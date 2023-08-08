Concert to help raise awareness about fentanyl set for Sunday at Emo's Austin

Connor's Heart – a nonprofit that provides education, advocacy and scholarships for those struggling with the opioid crisis – is hosting a concert.

AUSTIN, Texas — A series of rock concerts that are hoping to spread awareness about the fentanyl crisis kicks off in Austin.

Connor's Heart – a nonprofit that provides education, advocacy and scholarships for those struggling with the opioid crisis – is hosting a concert over the weekend.

Lisa Keltner created Connor's Heart after she and her husband, Lance Keltner, lost their son, Connor, to fentanyl poisoning in July 2022. Connor went to Bowie High School and Garza High School.

“If we can help prevent just one other family from going through what we went through, all the effort involved in creating Connor’s Heart events will be worth it,” said Lisa Keltner.

The concert will take place at Emo's Austin off East Riverside Drive on Sunday, Aug. 13. People attending will get to see headliners such as Eric Johnson with Roscoe Beck, David Grissom, Vallejo and Lance Keltner and Nuevo Retro.

It's $45 a ticket and doors open at 6 p.m. with the show kicking off at 7 p.m.

All proceeds will go toward opioid intervention groups in Austin, help fund awareness programs, testing kits, increased Narcan distribution and treatment programs for those who are uninsured.

There will be additional Connor's Heart concerts that will take place in Dallas, Santa Fe, New Mexico, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and New Orleans. People who attend those concerts will get to see leading artists from each host city and all money will be donated to the opioid intervention groups in that city.