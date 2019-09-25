AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Public Health epidemiology and disease surveillance unit has confirmed lung injuries associated with electronic cigarette use in Travis County.

Several additional potential cases are being investigated. Health officials warn against the use of e-cigarettes as the national investigation is taking place.

Earlier this month officials said a physician recently reported a possible vaping-related case to the department.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are around 530 reported cases of lung injury throughout much of the United States and there have been seven confirmed deaths.

The CDC said that all of the reported cases have had a history of e-cigarette use or vaping, and that most patients reported using THC e-cigarette products. They say the investigation has not yet identified any specific product or substance linked to all cases.

