Central Texas school districts will have free flu vaccine clinics in October; Austin groups advocate for flu education

Health officials said this could probably be the most important flu shot because the U.S. is in the middle of a pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — E3 Alliance, a data-driven education group, is partnering with Health Heroes America to offer free flu shots to Central Texas families and school districts in the Austin area during the last two weeks of October. Whether a child is learning on campus or online, they will have a chance to get a free flu vaccine.

U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) said this is a push Texas needs to avoid more illnesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's more important than ever because its symptoms are so similar to COVID-19. You don't want to weaken your body and be more susceptible to COVID-19, and you don't want to mix the two," Doggett said.

E3 Alliance's data shows acute illnesses such as colds or flu account for 48% of all absences in the Central Texas region.

"We also know that when children are healthy, they are better able to attend, commit and engage in their learning at school. Attendance matters. The flu vaccine matters – more this year than ever before. Let’s each do our part and get our yearly shot to knock out the flu!" E3 Alliance said.

"We're trying to help them stay in school. They're learning when they're in school. So, that's the key thing. We're also trying to keep them healthy, which is very, very important. But in a sense, it really helps [keep] the economy going because it keeps us working. It keeps us running," said Wayne Williams, the executive director of Health Heroes America.

The following school districts will participate in the program:

Austin ISD

Bastrop ISD

Copperas Cove ISD

Del Valle ISD

Elgin ISD

Georgetown ISD

Hays CISD

Hutto ISD

Lake Travis ISD

Lampasas ISD

Liberty Hill ISD

Lockhart ISD

Marble Falls ISD

Pflugerville ISD

San Marcos CISD

Taylor ISD

Lexington ISD

E3 Alliance said to check with your child's school to see if it’s part of "Knock Out the Flu" and complete a consent form.