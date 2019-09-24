AUSTIN, Texas — We Are Blood, the Central Texas blood bank, said it is experiencing a critical shortage and is at risk of not having enough Type O blood.

We Are Blood is the sole provider of blood to more than 40 Central Texas hospitals and medical facilities.

It said Central Texas has seen a spike in blood usage and transfusions over the past week-and-a-half and as a result the organization is in urgent need of Type O blood donors, especially Type O Negative.

Type O Negative blood is the universal blood donor type for red blood cells, meaning anyone can use it.

Donations can be scheduled online through the We Are Blood website or by calling (512) 206-1266.

