AUSTIN, Texas — Marjorie Mulanax stood by the front door of an Austin home on Thursday evening waiting to greet dozens of guests.

Each time the door opened, Mulanax welcomed another round of hugs and congratulatory messages.

Mulanax is celebrating 25 years as the executive director at Hospice Austin. She held another position for two years prior to her promotion.

"I think I am the longest tenured employee now, but I will say it's an incredibly meaningful job," said Mulanax, "just knowing that what I try to do is create a supportive, nurturing environment for our staff so that they can do their work."

Board members and coworkers joined in celebrating Mulanax with many toasts and speeches made in her honor.

"She listens. She leads by collaboration. She is respected by her colleagues in the hospice world," said Herb Dyer, who sits on the Board of Directors for Hospice Austin. "I am one of her best fans."

Mulanax said the past 27 years have been a been a journey, to say the least.

"I think over the course of my time being there I have become comfortable with the whole kind of work we do, just understanding this is something that we all will face, in terms of saying goodbye to the people we love and knowing that what a difference we've made for those patients and families," said Mulanax. "Many times they will tell us they didn't know how they were going to get through this without the support we gave them. So we made a difficult time more bearable and that's very affirming to hear that. That keeps you going."

Mulanax admitted, she may not be in the position for 25 more years, but she plans to stay there as long as she feels she is making a difference.

