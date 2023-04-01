Can you cedar-proof your home? Here are some tips for keeping pollen outside

The type of air conditioner filter you use and how often you change it can play a role in how much cedar pollen gets inside your home.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar pollen season is here, and many Central Texans are wondering: Is there a way to "cedar-proof" a home?

Greg Yamin, one of the owners of A+ Air Conditioning and Home Solutions, said typically you need a one-inch filter for your air conditioner. He said there are four to 6-inch filters as well, but they aren't compatible with all air conditioning systems.

But Yamin said the thicker filters can be helpful to people suffering from allergies.

"Those actually filter more out and, at the same time, don't reduce air flow as much. Those will take more of the dust and dirt particulate and some of the pollens in the air as well," Yamin said.

Yamin also said that pleated filters, rather than fiberglass ones, work better to keep allergens out.

"A 4-inch to 6-inch filter, change it once every six months as opposed to once a month. It builds up, so it takes more of the dust and dirt out of the air, and more of the pollen out, of the air than the little filters do," he said.

Yamin said if your air conditioner can't fit a four to 6-inch filter, 1-inch filters also come in the pleated option.

According to HealthLine.com, there are some other steps you can take to keep pollen outside, including:

Changing your air conditioner filter about every three months

Keeping doors and windows closed

Checking pollen levels before spending time outdoors

Cleaning your home regularly

Taking a shower and changing your clothes after being outside

Bathing your pets frequently because they can carry pollen on their fur

If you still find yourself dealing with cedar allergies, allergists say that taking an antihistamine can be helpful.