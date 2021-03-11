St. David's Breast Center imaging scheduler connects with patients on a personal level

Anyone who's scheduled something at St. David's Breast Center has probably heard Shelia Boyer's voice. But she has an even deeper connection to the people calling.

AUSTIN, Texas — Anyone calling the Breast Cancer Center at St. David's is going through a lot. But when they get someone on the line, they get to talk to a special person who knows what the people on the phone are dealing with.

Those who call have probably been connected to the voice of Shelia Boyer, the center's imaging scheduler. It's a job she's been dialed in to since 2017.

"Hearing the words, 'you have cancer,' ... the fear of all that is so consuming," she said.

A fear that can be hard to go through alone, but luckily anyone on these phone lines isn't alone.

"You go through so many different levels of emotions and so the thing about it is," she said, pausing to hold back tears, "to have somebody on the other side of the call to say, 'I understand, I've been on that side of the call.'"

She connects to people on their hardest days, knowing the strength it takes to get through.

"It requires a lot of determination, and believe it or not, this tree out here, when I look at this tree," she said, pointing out the large window next to her desk, "this tree has been rooted and this tree has grown, and if you look at the branches, it just looks strong. So if they can survive and be strong, we should be able to get our energy from that as well."

It's that connection that people notice, whether it's patients or her manager.

"She's special, " said Kiran Patel, the director of The Breast Center at St. David's Medical Center. "It's that connection. They'll bring her flowers. They're like, 'I don't know who this Shelia is, I need to meet her.' I mean, she's just a very, very special person."

Connecting both calls and people.