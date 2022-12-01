LIST: Where to donate blood in Central Texas amid American Red Cross' national blood crisis

The American Red Cross has declared its first-ever national blood crisis. KVUE has put together a list of blood donation centers in the Austin area.

AUSTIN, Texas — The national blood supply is so low as the COVID-19 pandemic continues that the American Red Cross has declared its first-ever national blood crisis.

The Red Cross said Tuesday that it's seen a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood since the pandemic began. The decline coincided with the emergence of the delta variant of COVID-19 followed by the omicron variant now. Donor turnout is down, blood drives have been canceled and there have been staffing shortages, the organization said.

The Red Cross, America's Blood Centers and the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies said in a joint statement Monday that blood centers nationwide have reported less than one day’s supply of some critical blood types in the past few weeks.

Central Texas is experiencing an emergency blood supply shortage. Lend a vein and donate blood by booking an appointment at https://t.co/PVtesFkrX1. pic.twitter.com/N7koEKgda3 — Austin Public Health (@AusPublicHealth) January 12, 2022

You can read more about the Red Cross announcement here.

If you'd like to help, KVUE has put together a list of blood donation centers in the Austin area:

North Lamar 4300 N. Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78756

Round Rock 2132 N. Mays, Suite 900 Round Rock, TX 78664

South Austin 3100 W. Slaughter Lane Austin, TX 78748



Central Texas 2218 Pershing Drive Austin, TX 78723

Hill Country 333 Earl Garrett Street Kerrville, TX 78028

Greater San Antonio 3642 East Houston Street San Antonio, TX 78219

Heart of Texas 9205 Oak Creek Woodway, TX 76712



The Red Cross said while all blood types are needed, O positive and O negative are of particular need, as well as platelet donations.

To sign up to donate, click here.

TEGNA's Central Content Team contributed to this story.