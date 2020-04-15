ROUND ROCK, Texas — While many people are staying at home, one pediatrician said it's important some appointments don’t wait until after the pandemic is over.

Baylor Scott & White is now offering virtual checkups and drive-thru immunizations.

Dr. Bradley Berg is a pediatrician with Baylor Scott & White. He said the virtual checkups are a lot like in-office ones.

"You can actually get a surprising amount of information on how the child is doing too by watching them run around the living room and sitting in the parent’s laps and taking just a visual look at them as well," said Dr. Berg. "It’s not perfect, so we don’t always get a height and weight. We can’t listen to the heart and the lungs, but it’s what we can do at the moment."

He said one of the biggest challenges is figuring out who to bring in and who should visit virtually.

"It's just walking that balance line," said Dr. Berg. "And then also, as far as the well-child visits, how do we navigate vaccines, for example? What we've done is set up a drive-thru vaccine clinic."

Dr. Berg said if a child is due for a vaccine, there will be a virtual visit first and the provider will put in the vaccine order. The parent will drive the patient to the front of the Baylor Scott & White clinic, park and call the number on the sign and tell the receptionist the parking spot number. Dr. Berg said two nurses will come out and give the child the vaccine in the car.

"It's really important to us, especially in the toddler age group where there is so many vaccines and they're having to come in on a regular schedule," said Dr. Berg. "We didn’t think that it was viable to have kids wait until all of this is over and then having to catch up on vaccines."

Berg said there are some positives to kids staying home. He said sick visits have "just disappeared" and kids are getting more sleep.

