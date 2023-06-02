Bat found in Town Lake Park returns positive rabies test

The bat was found on a stepping stone at Michael Butler Shores on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — People are urged to take precautions after a bat that was found in Town Lake Park tested positive for rabies.

Health officials say the bat was located on a stepping stone near the front of the walk area for dogs at Michael Butler Shores in Town Lake Park on Tuesday.

The bat was submitted for rabies testing with the Texas Department of State Health Services and tested positive.

It is currently unclear if the bat made contact with any person or animal.

This is the second time in just over a month a bat has tested for rabies in the Austin area. In late April, a bat found in Zilker Park also tested positive for the disease.