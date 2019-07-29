Whether you are a fan of the 'Baby Shark' song or not, this news from Cincinnati will make you smile.

The Christ Hospital and Health Network is teaming up with the Newport Aquarium for what they're calling 'Baby Shark Week.' This event comes as the Discovery Channel's Shark Week is underway.

This week, every baby born at The Christ Hospital Health Network will receive a limited-edition Baby Shark onesie. Parents of the 'baby sharks' will also receive two free tickets to Newport Aquarium to experience their Shark Summer, hospital officials told WLWT in Cincinnati.

Social contests are also taking place throughout the week for baby shark merchandise.

