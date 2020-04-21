AUSTIN, Texas — Making health and nutrition a priority during this COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be a challenge. Here with tips to help keep us physically and mentally healthy is Andrea Ahern. She's the clinical nutrition manager at St. Davids North Austin Medical Center.

It's no secret – when people are stressed out, they turn to junk food. How do we get out of this cycle?

"Having a plan is probably No. 1. Not letting yourself fall victim to the boredom and just walking by the pantry and getting whatever you see. Really sticking to your daily routine, starting your day in the way you normally would, even though you are not leaving the house," said Ahern. "Having your cup of coffee, getting dressed, getting showered, having your plan for the day and really scheduling yourself as if you were in a normal work routine."

When it comes to boredom, are we replacing our normal activities with food?

"Yes, often times we don't even think about it until we see the pounds creep back on and we think 'oh no, what did we do?' But it's very common and it's just being more aware of your routine, assessing the habits and having some healthy food prepared and ready to go," Ahern explained. "Don't wait to plan lunch when you are already hungry. You want to make sure you've already planned so you don't have to run to go get milk and bread or some condiments. If you know what you are already having for the next five to seven days, you can plan for it."

Healthy eating is especially important for keeping your immune system in top condition. What are the ways to do this?

"Really you want to approach it like you would a healthy diet in general. You want to make sure you have a good variety of fruits and vegetables – frozen and canned," Ahern said. "Have that variety of colors on your plate every day. Have plenty of fiber and drink lots of water. Plan ahead. Go easy on the frozen dinners because most are high in sodium, fat and calories. Limit purchases of tempting foods like chips, sodas, cookies and ice cream. They are high in empty calories and run up your grocery bill."

What's the importance of having a positive mindset?

"Mind over matter, right? Your mindset is everything going into this. We are constantly barraged by the news, fear, anxiety and so setting every day with positive goals," Ahern said. "Think about the money you are saving on gas, no traffic issues. Think about what is productive for you today. Try to feed your mind and body with uplifting thoughts."

