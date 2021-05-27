'Had I not made that call, I don't think I'd be here today.' Austin woman says a 24/7 helpline saved her from committing suicide

An Austin woman recalls the moments she said a phone call saved her life.

AUSTIN, Texas — Ca'Sonya met her soulmate in Austin in 2014.

"Joshua," she said with a soft smile. "Joshua was a good soul. He was a kind man, very sweet, very thoughtful, loving, would do anything for me."

Ca'Sonya said she and Joshua hit it off immediately and got married two years later. That same year, in October of 2016, Joshua died.

"After that, I was just devastated and very, very traumatized. And I was here alone in the city. I didn't know anyone, had no friends or family really to speak of. So it was really hard for me," she said. "It was really hard."

Ca'Sonya said she felt hopeless and started feeling suicidal. She said around Thanksgiving was a breaking point.

"That holiday, just not being with him, it really did take a toll on me. It was very hard to get through," said Ca'Sonya. "And I knew that I wouldn't make it through Christmas if I didn't get some help."

Ca'Sonya saw Integral Care's 24/7 helpline number and decided to make the call.

"Holidays do tend to be a tougher time for people, especially people who have experienced loss," said Jaime, a clinical supervisor at Integral Care's 24/7 Helpline (512-472-4357).

The helpline provides free, confidential support to people in crisis, as well as help for family members or friends who are concerned about a loved one. It can also connect people to Integral Care's programs and services.

Over the past year, with COVID-19 in play, Jaime said the call load has increased.

In March of 2020, Integral Care reported the helpline had 5,895 calls. By August, that number jumped to 7,645 calls. In March 2021, 7,245 calls came through.

Some of the call load includes calls that roll over from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Calls to the lifeline from a 512 or 737 area code are routed to the 24/7 Helpline. With the HHSC Suicide Care Initiative, Integral Care will soon take calls from regions outside of Travis County that are routed through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

"I knew that if I didn't reach out and get some help, that I would kill myself," said Ca'Sonya as she recalled the moments she decided to make that critical call.

While she doesn't remember how long she was on the line, she does remember it helped just to have someone listen to her story.

"They put me at ease and just let me talk it out, and then they led me to get some other further help from integral care," she said.

Along with mental health support, that call to Integral Care's helpline also got Ca'Sonya connected to nutrition and exercise specialists. Most importantly, that call to the helpline saved her life.

"Had I not made that call, I don't think I'd be here today," she said. "I really don't."

Along with the 24/7 Helpline, Integral Care shared more resources available:

Free emotional support within Travis County:

Integral Care | 512-472-HELP (4357) – Press 1 for English, then 1 for immediate support. 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Interpreters are available in many languages.

Crisis Text Line | Text TX to 741741. 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Free emotional support across Texas:

Free emotional support across the U.S.:

Free suicide prevention and emotional support for LGBTQ individuals under 25:

Trevor Lifeline | 866-488-7386. Text START to 678-678. 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Free support for trans people, their family and friends:

TransLifeLine | 877-565-8860. Toll-free 24 hours a day, seven days a week. English and Spanish. Run by trans people for trans people, those questioning if they are trans, and their family and friends.

Domestic violence resources in Austin:

Free crisis support for veterans across the U.S.:

Veterans Crisis Line | 800-273-8255 (Press 1) or text 8388255. Toll-free 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For Veterans in crisis or a loved one concerned about one.

Online support groups within Central Texas:

Free groups and classes offered by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Central Texas chapter. For individuals who experience mental health challenges as well as their families.