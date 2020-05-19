x
health

Child vaccines in Austin reportedly down amid coronavirus pandemic

Doctors fear Austin could face a vaccine-preventable disease outbreak as child vaccinations drop.

AUSTIN, Texas — Local physicians said fewer children are getting life-saving vaccines during the coronavirus pandemic because parents are hesitant to bring their children in for routine visits.

According to Community Impact, the Austin Regional Clinic had a 22% drop in pediatric vaccines in March and April compared to March and April of 2019. Doctors reportedly said many parents are hesitant to bring their children in for check-ups and vaccinations even though offices have safety measures in place.

“Nationally, we have seen that the number of children receiving vaccines has dropped, and we’ve also seen that within our own clinics," Dr. Elizabeth Knapp, co-chief of pediatrics at Austin Regional Clinic, told Community Impact. "We have used extraordinary efforts to keep our rates up."

Doctors who spoke with Community Impact said they're worried that Austin could face another outbreak, but this time of a vaccine-preventable disease such as measles.

Physicians added a drop in vaccinations could push Austin past its ability to protect infants and the immunocompromised with Herd immunity. Herd immunity is the resistance to the spread of a contagious disease within a population that results if a sufficiently high proportion of individuals are immune to the disease, especially through vaccination. 

“Austin is in bad shape,” Allison Winnike, president and CEO of the Immunization Partnership, told Community Impact. “I still don’t feel that confident we won’t see an outbreak. Our herd immunity is eroding.”

Austin has historically had vaccination exemption rates above the average across Texas, and in 2019, Austin was named one of 14 anti-vaccine hotspots in the United States.

