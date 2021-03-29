Send us photos of your COVID-19 vaccine appointments!

We want to see your photos getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Here's how to submit your photos through the app and you could be featured on KVUE.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas opened COVID-19 vaccination appointment eligibility to all adults on March 29.

As the vaccine doses are distributed, providers will continue to prioritize older adults, even as all adults become eligible to receive a vaccine starting March 29, officials said. State officials are directing providers to immediately move anyone age 80 or older to the front of their vaccine lines as the rollout continues.

Texas officials have a webpage available to help people understand all of the intricacies of the vaccine options, distribution and how to find an appointment.

With that said, we want to see your photos getting the coronavirus vaccine! Here's how you can submit your pictures:

Download the free KVUE app.

In the KVUE app, you'll see a section that asks "Did you get the vaccine?" Click the "Share with us" button.

Upload your photo, fill out all the fields on the form, and then hit "submit."

