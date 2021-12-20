x
Health

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Austin before holiday travel

Austin Public Health is offering two free testing centers that allow walk-ins.

AUSTIN, Texas — As more people prepare for holiday travel or to gather with their families, the need for COVID-19 testing is ramping up.

Austin Public Health (APH) is offering two free testing centers that allow walk-ins: a drive-thru location at the Travis County Expo Center and an indoor location at the George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center in southeast Austin.

William Malm, public information specialist with APH, recommends booking holiday coronavirus tests as soon as possible.

"I actually had to go to the Travis County Expo Center this morning, and I got through really fast. We have a great crew up there," said Malm.

At-home testing kits are selling out, and if you do snag one, be aware of where you're buying it from.

"Be extra vigilant. I would really recommend going through verified merchants like CVS, Walgreens, or other verified pharmacies," said Malm. 

In-home testing can also be an option for those who are unable to physically get to testing sites. For example, those with mobility issues are encouraged to call the APH nurse hotline to get an appointment scheduled.

APH recommends that those who want to get tested quickly get registered. Both drive-thru and in-person testing locations will be available only through Wednesday before the holiday this weekend.

To learn more about testing through APH, click here.

