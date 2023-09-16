City of Austin to oversee Pflugerville's emergency operations

The City of Austin will take on the task on overseeing Allegiance after claims its medics haven't been providing quality care.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — For over a year now, the City of Pflugerville has paid a private company, Allegiance, to run its emergency services.

The Pflugerville City Council approved the contract, with plans to eventually transition to a City-run EMS program. At the time, Travis County Emergency Services was on the table for Pflugerville, but at the end of the day, the council decided that option was too expensive.

Now, the City of Austin will take on the task on overseeing Allegiance after claims its medics haven't been providing quality care. The supervision will begin in less than two weeks.

The decision stems from a Pflugerville City Council meeting where the Pflugerville Fire Department (PFD) shared its concerns about the quality of care from Allegiance medics following the death of one patient in January due to negligence.

PFD Chief Nick Perkins told KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman that fire department medics often have to intervene to provide high-level care that Allegiance medics can't. Councilmember Ceasar Ruiz (Place 2) said he's heard from residents that Allegiance medics don't have the proper equipment and training.

Under the new agreement approved by the council, an Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) commander will oversee Allegiance's operations in Pflugerville and report to the city manager.

The agreement will begin on Oct. 1 and end on Sept. 20, 2024.

As for the Allegiance employee who was involved in that fatal January incident, the Statesman was told that they would be fired and their medical license has been suspended.

