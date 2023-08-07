Austin OBGYN delivers final baby after more than 10,000 during his career

After delivering babies for 28 years, one of Austin’s most well-known OBGYNs is closing that chapter in his life.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas native and OBGYN Dr. Rob Cowan has delivered more than 10,000 babies during his 28-year career in Austin, but now he's ready for a change of pace.

"That's when I knew it was, might be time to slow down, because I was delivering second generations of babies and I didn't think I was going to be around for the third generation," Dr. Cowan said.

First-time mother Johanna Phillips was the last patient he delivered a baby for. She gave birth to her daughter, Ella, last week with the help of Dr. Cowan.

"I just knew that I wanted him to be in the room in case anything was to happen," Phillips said.

Phillips and her husband said Dr. Cowan's reassuring presence is something that will be missed.

"He's got, you know, one of those voices that when he walks in and just kind of talks to you, it's just very assuring. You feel like you're in great hands," said Rocco Bergin, Phillips' husband.

"I think it's going to be unfortunate for a lot of first-time moms not to have him,” Phillips said.

Dr. Cowan said the bittersweet emotions didn't come until after the final delivery.

"When I walked out for the last time, it hit me, and I realized this is it," Dr. Cowan said. "I'm done with this part of my life."

But even though this chapter of his life is ending, the personal relationship he's created with his patients is not.

"It's a specialty where you really get to know these families, and you're a part of their life, they're a part of your life," Dr. Cowan said.

At the end of this part of his career, Dr. Cowan wants to thank the families who have been a blessing to him.

"It's been a privilege to take care of these families and give them the most important thing in their life, has been special," Dr. Cowan said. "It's the best job in the world."

Melia Masumoto on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram