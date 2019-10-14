AUSTIN, Texas — Sitting in a doctor's office, 51-year-old Lauren Price awaited her test results. Was the lump she felt what she thought it was? Breast cancer? Getting a check-up scared her, but she said her sister would have wanted it.

"Her dying wish to me was go get checked," said Price.

Price was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, just a few years after her younger sister, Liz, died from the same disease.

Now five years later, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Price said it is still tough to think about her sister. But she hopes their story motivates everyone – both men and women – to get annual check-ups.

Both Price and Liz had the BRCA 1 gene, a cancer gene passed down from their father. Liz did not know she had the gene until she got cancer. That's why she encouraged her sister to get tested.

One day in 2014, despite her best efforts, including a preventative surgery after finding out she had the gene, Price felt something odd on her right breast.

"I felt something kind of pinching so I went back in and said, 'Something is bothering me, I just have this funny feeling.' And, sure enough, I did have cancer," she said.

With few options due to her current health care status, she did not know where to turn. That is when she met Dr. Angel Rodriguez, a medical oncologist at St. David’s Medical Center and Austin Cancer Center.

"The biggest factor is the fear of the unknown. Once you tackle that, everything else falls into place. You’re more able to make a well-informed decision," Rodriguez said.

According to Rodriguez, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. He believes if Price had not gotten tested, her outcome could be very different today.

"Learning what your options are, knowledge is power," he said.

While their story is different than most, in that they have a cancer gene, Rodriguez said understanding and knowing one's body is important for prevention.

"It's a random lottery that you don't want to win but your number can be picked at any time," he remarked.

Price said the message from her sister was clear. Get tested.

"Thank God I listened to her, that's all I can say."

While many people may be scared about what the outcome could be, she said getting a check-up every year can give someone control of their future.

“If you do have it, it's not a death sentence. You can get treatment and you can come out okay on the other end," she said. "Life is different, but life is good."

