'I admittedly was and am to a certain degree terrified': Austin man gets second heart transplant right before the pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas — Lemuel Bradshaw loves his grandkids. As a grandpa to nine and father to three, he said holidays are typically filled with lots of family and laughter.

"Christmases, you can imagine with all those grandkids, is almost like a Hallmark movie," Bradshaw said.

The holidays are filled with memories that Bradshaw may not have been able to have without, what he called, the greatest gift of all – not one, but two organ donations.

"My first donor made it possible for me to continue raising those daughters," said Bradshaw.

His first heart transplant was in 1999. Bradshaw was still in his 20s. It was unexpected and a punch to the gut for the Austin man who had just married.

As time would tell, that first organ donation he received wouldn't be his last.

"And here again, after 20 years of great, fabulous health and strength and vitality, I needed another heart transplant. It was just as unexpected, just as much of a gut punch," said Bradshaw.

The second transplant happened in February 2020, right before the pandemic hit.

"I'm more susceptible to anything than at any other time in my life, and I admittedly was and am to a certain degree terrified," said Bradshaw, explaining that after a transplant you typically have to quarantine to make sure you don't catch any illness.

Bradshaw said his doctors instructed him to quarantine immediately. On top of heart surgery and living in a COVID-19 world, Bradshaw also has to return to the hospital 16 times in the first year for follow-ups.

"Of course, everyone's anxious when they come into the hospital because of risk of exposures, especially a patient who I have taken away their immune system," said Dr. Mary Beth Cishek, a clinical cardiologist at Seton Heart institute. "Before any elective procedures, our patients are all COVID tested. And I don't know if you've had a nasal pharyngeal swab covered testing, but it's not the most pleasant thing. And multiply that by 16 times. It's a lot. It's a big burden."

Cishek is Bradshaw's long-time cardiologist.

"Here's the secret. Doctors kind of look at their list before they run through their office hours that day. And sometimes there's some person that you just know is going to make your day," she said. "And Lem is that person."

Lisa Mink, a heart transplant coordinator with Seton, agreed.

"He's wonderful. He has been one of the best stewards of this gift he's been given," said Mink, who said Bradshaw is more like family after being with him since the first transplant.

Mink said because of the transplant, Bradshaw is in the high-risk category for COVID-19.

"I think that if people aren't afraid of getting COVID, I think what they need to be afraid of is giving COVID – giving it to someone who can't fight it," said Mink.

Bradshaw, like many nowadays, spends time with family virtually or from a distance. It's something that especially never gets easier, he said, for little kids to understand.

"I'm almost a mess just thinking about it. She says, 'I want to Dah to hold me. Why can't Dah hold me?'" Bradshaw said, recalling a time when one of his youngest grandkids, who calls him Dah, wanted to hug him. "That's the reality of quarantine life. That's the reality of new transplant life."

Bradshaw said he jokes that everyone has a taste of what it's like to be a transplant patient, explaining they're used to quarantining after surgery.

Bradshaw is celebrating over 10 months with his new heart. He asked that everyone consider becoming an organ donor. Cishek also said if you want to be an organ donor, have a conversation with your family about it so they know your request.