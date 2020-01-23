AUSTIN, Texas — When kids get sick at school, Austin ISD has a new program that can help them get the care they need faster.

The district is partnering with Virtual Care for Kids, which brings pediatricians to school health rooms through video conferencing.

That means students can be immediately treated by a doctor for ailments like strep throat and the flu. The treatment is either free or low-cost.

"Virtual Care for Kids will provide campus health rooms with on-site rapid flu and strep tests as well as over-the-counter medications such as fever reducers," the district said. "No longer do students need to go untreated and suffer through painful symptoms that can be quickly treated."

After a student has been seen, Virtual Care for Kids will provide a visit summary to parents and, if deemed necessary, an electronic prescription can be sent to the pharmacy of the family's choice and a visit summary can be sent to the student's primary care physician. The service can also be used from home any day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. if a student's condition worsens or persists.

Parents can register through the parent portal on the AISD website to take part.

