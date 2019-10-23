AUSTIN, Texas — Red Ribbon Week is a national campaign and it usually focuses on drugs, alcohol and other substance abuse, but now for Austin Independent School District, it'll only address vaping.

"It's for all of us from all different departments to focus on training of the faculty, getting the message out, be more aware and then of course through health and physical education having lessons dealing with vaping and other issues," said Michele Rusnak, AISD's health and physical education supervisor.

Rusnak and the rest of Austin ISD know vaping is happening at their schools. She said Red Ribbon Week is a chance for them to educate.

"We really want to support the health and wellness of kids," said Rusnak.

As of Friday, the Austin Public Health Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit has confirmed 11 lung injuries associated with electronic cigarette use in Travis County.

Rusnak said just two years ago, a study found only 1% of students said vaping was the biggest issue in the district. That number jumped to 35% this year.

"For all we know, this may be causing long-term lung damage in the future, but we have no way of confirming that because it's such a new issue," said Dr. Danielle Beachler M.D., specialty in pediatric pulmonology with Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas.

Dr. Beachler has seen these cases come through her office a lot more in the past year. She said those patients are younger than expected.

"There is a huge population of middle schoolers that are getting introduced to this, and with my own patients I am starting the education around elementary school, like fifth graders," said Beachler.

She wants parents to understand how dangerous it really is.

"It was originally sold as a safe alternative, but it's definitely not," said Beachler.

Austin ISD is going to start tracking how many kids are caught with vaping products. On Wednesday, the school district is holding a meeting for parents to learn more.

