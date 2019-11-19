AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin International School said Monday evening that they will be closed on Tuesday due to a high number of flu and strep cases.

"We regret any inconvenience caused," the school said in a Facebook post.

The school will communicate with the community Tuesday afternoon to confirm whether or not they will be open on Wednesday.

This comes just one week after Caldwell ISD closed all schools due to the number of flu cases among students and staff. The district said more than 15% of the student body across the district was absent at the time.

Last week, KVUE also spoke to Austin ISD about what it's doing to prevent the spread of illness at local schools. AISD has initiated its disinfecting protocols, with the custodial team taking extra precautions. The health director also sent a letter to parents to remind kids about proper hygiene to help prevent the spread of germs.

Earlier this year, McDade Independent School District and Lago Vista Independent School District both canceled classes due to the flu.

Austin Public Health said Monday that there has been one flu-associated outbreak at a Travis County school, but there have been no flu-associated deaths in the county. There has been one flu-associated pediatric death in Texas.

WATCH: More Austin ISD students absent due to illnesses

