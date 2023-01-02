Austin-area hospitals lose power, running on generators

Ascension said its hospitals remain operational with minimal impact to patient care.

AUSTIN, Texas — At least three Austin-area hospitals lost power amid icy weather on Wednesday and had to rely on generator power.

In a statement around 3:15 p.m., Ascension said Ascension Seton Northwest was operating on generators due to the extreme weather conditions. The hospital remains operational with minimal impact to patient care, Ascension said.

“All Ascension Seton hospitals have emergency response plans in place to provide uninterrupted patient care, including access to generators for each care site,” the hospital system said. “Throughout the year, our hospitals prepare for a variety of emergency situations, which includes testing of backup power sources and reviewing and updating emergency response plans on a regular basis.”

St. David’s said its North Austin Medical Center briefly lost power on Wednesday morning due to the winter storm. It has since been restored, according to CEO Tom Jackson.

“The hospital has generators to provide an alternative source of power, and the safety of our patients was not compromised at any time,” Jackson said. “In an abundance of caution, all remaining non-emergent procedures are being rescheduled.”

Baylor Scott & White Health confirmed that its hospital in Taylor is on backup power, but care is continuing.

"As always, our priority is the health and wellbeing of those we serve and our team members. Our team is monitoring and responding to challenges as they arise, which includes engaging backup power sources when needed," the system said. "It is important to note that we continuously prepare throughout the year to provide care safely to our communities in a variety of situations. This preparedness includes hosting drills, practicing emergency communications systems and more."