Medical marijuana distributor 'goodblend' taking mobile clinic on Texas tour

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin-based medical marijuana distributor is taking its mobile clinic on the road.

As part of its "Summer Road Trip," goodblend Texas will make stops in South and North Austin, Plano and San Antonio between July 29 and Aug. 26.

Those who stop by the mobile clinic can learn more about medical marijuana in Texas and get connected with licensed physicians. Some may even qualify for a same-day prescription. The mobile clinic will also have a Spin-to-Win wheel for merchandise and other offers.

Below is a list of the mobile clinic's planned stops:

Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the goodblend office at 7105 E. Riverside Drive

Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lazydaze Coffee Shop, located at 1202 Farm to Market 685, Suite A5

Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the goodblend office at 4720 State Highway 121 North, Suite #180 in Plano

Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the future goodblend location at 18720 Stone Oak Parkway, #107 in San Antonio

In Texas, licensed physicians are legally allowed to prescribe cannabis to treat debilitating symptoms of epilepsy, seizure disorders, multiple sclerosis, autism, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, spasticity, cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder ad incurable neurodegenerative diseases under the state's "Compassionate Use Program." Learn more.

Goodblend cultivates and produces its products in Texas and is headquartered in Austin. The company opened its first Austin retail location in March.