Here's where you can get a free skin cancer screening in Austin this weekend

The Skin Cancer Foundation's "Destination Healthy Skin RV" will be parked at the TownLake YMCA this Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. Data shows that an estimated 5,530 new cases of melanoma will be diagnosed in Texas this year.

That's why the Skin Cancer Foundation is offering free screenings this weekend to promote early detection.

The foundation's 38-foot "Destination Healthy Skin RV" is customized with two private exam rooms. Inside, local dermatologists provide free full-body skin cancer screenings.

On Saturday, the RV will be parked at the TownLake YMCA on West Cesar Chavez Street from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Screenings will be performed on a first come, first served basis. Educational materials and sun protection samples will also be available at the RV.

The Skin Cancer Foundation's mission is to decrease skin cancer cases through public and professional education and research. Its Destination Healthy Skin RV is currently on a cross-country trip that started in May and will end in September.

To learn more about the foundation, visit SkinCancer.org.