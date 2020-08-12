Austin flu levels see decrease this year, health leaders say

Health experts attribute the decrease to the flu vaccine and more people taking proactive hygiene measures this year.

AUSTIN, Texas — Flu levels in the Austin-Travis County area, across Texas and across the U.S. are seeing a decrease this year. And health experts attribute it to people taking the flu vaccine and other proactive hygiene measures to lower cases.

“Getting a flu vaccination is a great way to protect yourself, your family, and to help ensure that we don't burden our health care systems even further with flu cases,” said Janet Pichette, Austin Public Health's chief epidemiologist. “Our community is more proactive this year with washing their hands, social distancing, and wearing face coverings, which not only helps to fight COVID-19 but slow the spread of flu as well.”

According to the most recent flu report from APH this week, there were only six positive flu tests for the week of Nov. 22, with a positivity rate of 1.45%. Comparatively, APH was reporting more than 800 positive flu tests this time last year for a positivity rate near 30%.

If you'd like to find a flu vaccine location near you, APH reminds you to visit VaccineFinder.org. The uninsured or Medicaid recipients can call 512-972-5520 to schedule an appointment.

APH provided the following tips to help limit the spread of the flu and COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap is unavailable

Cough and sneeze into your elbow or tissue

Avoid touching your nose, mouth and eyes

Avoid others who are sick

Stay home if you are sick

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects

APH said it is important to note that the reporting of seasonal influenza is voluntary and health leaders do not capture data from all cases.