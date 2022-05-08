Austin health experts release fall festival season guidelines ahead of monkeypox roundtable

As of Thursday, Aug. 4, Austin-Travis County has nine confirmed and 46 presumptive cases of monkeypox.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday at noon, Austin Public Health (APH), Central Health and other community partners are hosting a virtual monkeypox roundtable to answer the community's questions.

APH said the conversation will include several local health experts who will provide an update about monkeypox in Austin-Travis County, as well as discuss prevention methods, professional experiences and vaccine availability and eligibility. The roundtable will be broadcast via Facebook Live on Central Health's Facebook page from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.

As of Thursday, Aug. 4, Austin-Travis County has nine confirmed and 46 presumptive cases of monkeypox. Monkeypox case numbers are updated weekly online.

Ahead of the roundtable, APH issued guidelines to reduce the spread of monkeypox during the upcoming fall festival season.

APH said anyone participating in events like festivals, parties and raves can protect themselves and others by:

Being fully clothed and avoiding skin-to-skin contact with strangers

Limiting close and/or intimate contact to people you know, including sharing items like drinks and blankets

Wearing well-fitting masks in close quarters when social distancing isn’t possible

Being aware of monkeypox symptoms, which include rash, fever, headache and muscle aches, chills and swollen lymph nodes

Washing hands and using hand sanitation often

Staying home if feeling sick or experiencing any symptoms

"Covering as much of your skin as possible and wearing well-fitting masks ... are tools everyone can use to reduce the spread of monkeypox," said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County's health authority. “Keep in mind that monkeypox affects everyone regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity."

APH has received a limited supply of the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine. It is evaluating those who are high-risk close contacts to monkeypox cases for vaccination eligibility, following the criteria of both the Texas Department of State Health Services and the CDC.

APH said only those who had a sexual partner in the past 14 days who was diagnosed with monkeypox or those who had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days in a jurisdiction with known monkeypox are currently eligible to receive the vaccine.

"While we await more vaccines from the state, staying informed and practicing prevention methods are the best ways to protect yourself from monkeypox,” APH Director Adrienne Sturrup said. "Follow the lessons we’ve learned from COVID-19 to enjoy these upcoming festivities safely."

If you believe you are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for monkeypox, you should reach out to your health care provider. If you don't have access to health care, you may call APH's Equity Line at 512-972-5560 for information.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter