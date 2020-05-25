CrossFit gyms balance Hero Workouts with COVID-19 guidance on Memorial Day

Across the country, CrossFit gyms host Hero Workouts on Memorial Day to honor servicemembers who have died in the line of duty.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Where CrossFit gyms are open, many use Memorial Day to honor servicemembers who have died by doing special workouts.

Most notably, many participants complete Murph – a workout named for Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy. This year's Hero Workouts are a bit different because of the coronavirus.

At CrossFit Renew in North Austin, owner Justin Hroch says his gym used to host anywhere from 30 to 50 people for the Hero Workouts. Due to COVID-19 guidance from Gov. Greg Abbott, his classes are now limited to eight people.

"This year, it just had to be different," Hroch said. "We've stuck to our traditional class schedule, we've limited class sizes to eight individuals, and we've just worked hard to make sure everybody feels safe."

At CrossFit Renew this Memorial Day, no walk-ins were allowed to join the Murph workout. Hroch has taken other steps to keep his clients safe as well: giving each station disinfectant, hand sanitizer at the front door, socially distant workouts and rags to wipe down equipment after use.

In Leander, Damon Johnson – the owner of White Tail Crossfit – has done the same. As many as nine clients can work out at the same time, each one receiving a carrier with disinfectant and a rag or towel to clean after the workout. On Memorial Day, Johnson decided to coach participants through Abbate and Coffland workouts instead of Murph. Clients were able to choose which they wanted.

"Every workout we do, some gyms like to focus on the suffering, but we always say that there's no suffering we can do that's going to match what they went through," Johnson said.

Johnson hopes reopening continues at a faster pace sooner rather than later but is ready for any new regulations.

"It doesn't matter what my personal opinions on everything that's going on are," Johnson said. "It matters what's going on and how other people feel. We're a community, so we've got to take into account everybody's personal beliefs and thoughts on this. Whatever we need to do to make the most amount of people comfortable and safe, that's what we're going to do."

Both Johnson and Hroch said despite fewer participants in Hero Workouts this year, the energy to get them done is still there.

"Everyone is still happy to see everyone, wanting to watch everyone push themselves through their workout," Johnson said. "There's a lot of elbow bumps now, instead of fist bumps."