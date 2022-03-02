Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Tuesday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Tuesday, Feb. 8.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 5.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and around 79,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 61, and an average of 508 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 497.7 (high) and the positivity rate is 22.4%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 181,202 cases have been reported and at least 1,281 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 5,812 active cases, and 29 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 49,563 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 459 people have died. Williamson County: There are 233 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eleven percent of hospital beds are available, and 8% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 107,134 cases have been reported and at least 817 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

