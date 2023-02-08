Austin Community College, UT Health Austin hosting grand opening for mental health screening center

The center is located at ACC's Eastview campus on Webberville Road.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Community College (ACC) and UT Health Austin will hold a grand opening Thursday for the Amplify Center, a clinic designed to intervene in mental health challenges.

According to a press release, the collaborative pilot project – located at ACC's Eastview campus on Webberville Road – "takes a multidisciplinary approach to address barriers young adults often face when accessing mental health care."

"Our current mental health system has limited access for young adults seeking care that meets their needs, until they are in crisis," said Deborah Cohen, Ph.D., executive director of the Amplify Center and an assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Dell Medical School. "The purpose of our clinic is to provide this care in an inviting, friendly setting when individuals first feel a need for help."

The release states that the Amplify Center offers personalized support and guidance to ACC Eastview students ages 18 to 29. Students with mild to moderate mental health needs receive on-site support, including services provided by mental health professionals, while those with more severe or acute conditions are connected with appropriate care services within the community.

"Student success reaches beyond the classroom. It’s critical that colleges and universities understand that we must support students in every aspect of life. This collaboration between ACC's Clinical Counseling and Dell Med’s Center for Youth Mental Health programs builds a connection like never before. Together, we will help more students get access to critical mental health support, to reduce stress and succeed in life," said ACC Chancellor Richard Rhodes, Ph.D.

The Amplify Center opened in January, and the two-year pilot phase of the program is now in progress.

Staff with Dell Medical School's Center of Youth Mental Health will evaluate the pilot project’s impact "with an aim to replicate it at other facilities within the greater Austin community," according to the press release.

The ribbon cutting event will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Eastview campus, located at 3401 Webberville Road.