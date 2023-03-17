One Texas city has some of the worst allergies in the U.S. And no, it isn't Austin

Austin scored "better than average" out of 100 cities in the latest report from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

AUSTIN, Texas — Sneezing, itchy eyes and runny nose. It is a common theme for many Austinites who suffer from allergies.

But a new study from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) says Austin's allergies aren't really as bad as you might think.

The AAFA released its 2023 Allergy Capitals report, which looked at the following factors:

Total pollen scores (tree, grass and weed)

Over-the-counter medication use (allergy)

Number of allergy specialists

The results showed that Austin ranked 97 out of 100 cities with an overall rating of "better than average." The city scored "average" on total pollen and "better than average" on medicine and specialists.

The report also broke down each city's pollen ranking depending on the category. Austin scored 99 in tree pollen, 71 in grass pollen and 99 in weed pollen.

In the top 20 places with the worst allergies, Dallas ranked second and Houston was 12.

The AAFA does have several tips to help you get relief if you suffer from allergies:

Keep windows closed during peak pollen times

Use air conditioning or air cleaners with a HEPA filter

Wipe furry animals off after they have spent a lot of time outdoors

Change and wash clothes after outdoor activities

Wash bedding in hot, soapy water once a week

Clean your blinds or curtains regularly

Vacuum your carpets, rugs and fabric furniture once a week

Remove shoes before entering the home

Dry laundry on a clothes dryer or indoor drying rack

Wear a mask while outside to prevent pollen from getting in your nose, mouth and lungs

Wear a hat or other coverings to prevent pollen from accumulating in your hair

Shower before bed to keep pollen off your bedding

The AAFA also suggests taking allergy medication, rinsing your nose and talking to a doctor about allergy shots.