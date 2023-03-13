Childhood asthma: Why COVID-19 led researchers to believe upper respiratory viruses contribute to racial disparities

Before the pandemic, asthma-related ER visits for Black kids were seven times higher than for white kids. In 2020, the ratio declined to be only twice as high.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many doctors warned asthma patients that COVID-19 could cause serious harm in 2020. While many stayed at home to avoid the respiratory virus, something else happened.

Researchers at the Dell Medical School in Austin found that when COVID-19 prevention measures were in place, fewer kids went to the emergency room for asthma attacks.

"Everybody sort of staying at home and washing their hands more frequently and wearing masks," said Dr. Darlene Bhavnani, lead author of the study. "We thought it was the perfect time to try to understand whether these differences in asthma exacerbations could be the result of common cold viruses."

Before the pandemic, asthma-related ER visits for Black kids were seven times higher than for white kids. But researchers wanted to see the impact of the pandemic on asthma-related ER visits.

"This ratio declined to be twice as high," said Bhavnani. "And then it sprung back up again when we all sort of lifted restrictions. It sprung back up again, to be five times higher in 2021, sort of that same pattern we've seen with Latinx children as well."

Bhavnani said that during the pandemic, Black, white, and Hispanic kids alike were going to the ER for asthma cases in 2020.

Now researchers say these findings raise the question if upper respiratory viruses like the flu or common cold are driving racial disparities in childhood asthma.

"Are these children of color getting respiratory viruses more often?" Bhavnani added. "Or are they reacting differently to these respiratory viruses such that they're more severe and affecting the lower respiratory tract, more so than among white children?"

The investigation is headed toward discovering if the reaction is different between children. Researchers will also be looking at other factors, like living situations, that could increase the risk of catching a virus.

"Children of color might be more likely to be exposed in their neighborhoods or at home due to crowding or poor ventilation," said Bhavnani.

Researchers aim to determine if children of color are more susceptible to a virus or if they have more severe infections that could lead to an ER visit.

