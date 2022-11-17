x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

Ascension Seton nurses rally ahead of contract negotiations

Nurses at the medical center officially unionized in September.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin (ASCMA) rallied Thursday ahead of contract negotiations, according to the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU). 

The rally was held at 9 a.m. Thursday at ASMCA, located at 1201 W. 38th Street. 

In September, nurses at ASMCA voted in favor of unionizing and joining the NNOC/NNU, the largest nurses' union in the country. The nurses said their reason behind unionizing is to "win improved patient care standards and strong contracts, and they have seen NNOC/NU's proven track record of doing just that in Texas and throughout the country."

With the vote, ASMCA became the largest private-sector hospital to form a union, with the approximately 900 nurses joining more than 3,300 Texas-based members in the NNOC/NNU.

RELATED: Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center officially unionize

"We decided to form a union to ensure our voices are heard as decisions about patient care are being made," Angelito Dela Cruz, an registered nurse in the pulmonary/renal unit and member of the negotiating team, said in a press release. "We are well aware of the improvements that nurses across Texas have been able to make as members of the NNOC/NNU family."

According to the release, in their contracts, NNOC/NNU have "secured agreements from their hospitals which mandated stricter enforcement of staffing grids and improved infection control measures, including a provision requiring single-use optimal protection with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patient."

Other notable Texas wins have included wage increases of up to 19% over a 3-year period and the creation of committees to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in hospital recruitment, retention and promotion.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Stimulus checks, child tax credit: Millions face Nov. 17 deadline for easy filing tool

Brendan Fraser says he won't participate in Golden Globes

Texas French Bread reopens in same location with outdoor garden space after January fire

Dead body discovered in North Austin Wednesday believed to be missing man Paull Patterson, police say

Before You Leave, Check This Out