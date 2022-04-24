American Lung Association releases State of the Air report

Travis County received a D for ozone quality, up from an F the year before.

The report shows more days with "very unhealthy" and "hazardous" air quality than ever before in the two-decade history of the report.

More than 40% of Americans are living in places with unhealthy levels of particle pollution or ozone. However, grades for Travis County improved slightly.

Travis County received a D grade for ozone, up from an F the year before. When it comes to particle pollution, the grade was a C, which was the same as last year.

On top of that Central Texans are suffering from allergy symptoms.

Doctor Nida Zakiullah, a family medicine physician with Baylor Scott & White said we are experiencing the highest level of pollen in about three years.

"We are seeing more cases of patients experiencing allergy symptoms these days," Dr. Zakiullah said.

There are some things you can do to manage your symptoms.

"When you come back home to come indoors, take a shower, wash all of it off. That kind of reduces some of the exposure. The other thing you can do is the nasal saline sprays that you can get over the counter are actually really helpful. It rinses all those allergens out of your sinuses," Zakiullah said.

For those who have dogs, Zakiullah said it's important to clean them up.

"With the pollen being everywhere on the ground. If your puppy gets into it... then try to wipe it down when you bring him inside," Zakiullah said.

If symptoms worsen and nothing seems to help, Zakiullah said it could lead to a sinus infection. In that case, you would likely need to visit your doctor.

Click here for the American Lung Association State of the Air.

