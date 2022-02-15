American Heart Month: What is the HeartSaver CT?

Bryan Mays explains how the HeartSaver CT works and the benefits of the test.

AUSTIN, Texas — February is American Heart Month. It's a great time to focus on your own cardiovascular health. More Americans die from heart disease each year than any other cause. There are useful ways to be proactive in your heart health.

The Austin Heart hospital offers a quick and painless way to check for heart disease. It's called the HeartSaver CT, an X-ray of your heart that will help doctors determine if you have plaque or calcium buildup in your heart's arteries.

The test takes about three minutes. In fact, it takes a bit longer to fill out the paperwork that it does to take the actual test. Once you enter the room you lie down on the machine. You don't have to remove any clothing. You don't even have to take off your shoes.

With your hands above your head, you are slowly moved directly underneath the X-ray machine. The instructions direct you to hold your breath for about five seconds. Then, about a minute later, you are instructed to hold your breath again – this time for about 10 seconds. And that's it.

Once you are finished you are free to go. A doctor will evaluate your results and you will get the report mailed to you in a few days.

The procedure costs $99. It's meant for men age 40-65 and women age 45-70 with certain risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, a history of smoking, overweight, inactive lifestyle, diabetes or a family history of heart disease.

To schedule your appointment call 512-407-SAVE . You can also visit austinheart.com.

